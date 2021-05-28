Minsk to open borders for citizens of neighboring states who want to get COVID-19 jab

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to open several border checkpoints for citizens of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday during a meeting with the heads of delegations to the session of the CIS Heads of Government Council.

"Although their governments are behaving inappropriately towards Belarus, you see the huge demand for Sputnik V vaccines in Western countries, and a lot of people are trying to get here in every possible way," Lukashenko said, quoted by the BelTA news agency.

"We agreed with the Russian president that Belarus will open several border checkpoints and set up tents there, if necessary. We have enough of these checkpoints to receive people coming from the territory of Poland, Lithuania and other states, especially Ukraine. These are our people, we speak the same language. We need to help them get vaccinated. We are now working on this issue, given that we have no frenzy regarding the pandemic itself and the vaccination campaign," the Belarusian leader noted.