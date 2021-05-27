Situation in Mali’s capital remains stable after president’s resignation — Russian Embassy

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The situation in the Malian capital city of Bamako has not deteriorated and remains stable after the resignation of Interim President Bah Ndaw and Interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, the Russian Embassy in Mali told TASS Thursday.

"The situation in Bamako and the capital region of Mali is currently stable. We haven’t observed any changes for the worse compared to May 25-26," the embassy said.

The mission disclosed that its security is provided by the police as usual.

"The embassy stays in contact with the management of security agencies responsible for the mission’s security," it said.

It also reported that no Russian citizens have contacted it for help.

On Monday, Bah Ndaw and Moctar Ouane were detained by the military and escorted to the Kati military base near the capital. Vice President Assimi Goita announced in his statement that he stripped the president and the prime minister of power, because they violated the Transitional Charter, which serves as the national constitution at the moment. He noted that the two officials appointed members to the new government without negotiating the power bloc with him, which is a violation of the Charter’s most important clause. On Wednesday, Mali announced that both officials had resigned and vacated their posts.

On Thursday, AFP reported that the military released the former officials.