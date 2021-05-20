Developer hopes to launch study of Sputnik V in children in next few weeks

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection in children may begin in the next few weeks provided a corresponding permit of the Russian Health Ministry is obtained, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed the jab, reported.

"The Health Ministry is constantly trying to resolve the issue within the framework of which regulatory documents we are going to introduce Sputnik V, conduct the trials of this vaccine in children. The issue hasn't been completely resolved, yet literally today [Health Minister] Mikhail Albertovich [Murashko] convened a meeting on this issue and, I hope, in the next few days we will receive a response to this question," he said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

The developer explained that during the trials, the children, depending on their age and weight, will be administered different doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. The formulation of the preparation itself won’t be altered.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine was registered in 66 countries with the total population surpassing 3.2 bln people. The efficacy of the jab amounts to 97.6% according to the analysis of the data on coronavirus infections among Russians who received both components of the vaccine during the period from December 5, 2020 through March 31, 2021.