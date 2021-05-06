Putin urges regional authorities to maintain rates, volumes of vaccination, COVID testing

SOCHI, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that regional authorities increase inoculation efforts against the coronavirus infection and testing for the presence of the novel virus, noting that testing volumes as well as vaccination rates have decreased lately in a number of Russian regions.

"I would like to address not only colleagues in the government of the Russian Federation but also regional leaders, administrative teams. Yes, indeed, we extended the May holidays, Russian citizens are relaxing, this is very good, thank God, but this is not a reason for the regional administrative teams to relax and stop paying attention to what is going on in their regions," the head of state pointed out during a video conference with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Thursday.

Putin emphasized that "both testing and vaccination volumes should be maintained, rates of inoculation should not decrease anywhere."

According to the president, "appropriate labs, mobile labs and testing and inoculation stations should be where the people are, and today this involves to a significant degree gardening co-ops, summer settlements." "This should be taken care of and taken care of as soon as possible," he stated.

"According to the information that I receive, unfortunately, there are also things to think over and to rectify. Namely, it is precisely the testing volumes that have decreased lately in some regions as well as the vaccination rates."

The president asked the deputy prime minister to report on the pandemic situation, adding that he would have liked to hear her opinion "on what is going on now in Russia in general in the sphere of fighting the coronavirus infection."