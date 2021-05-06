Covid incidence rate growing faster in Moscow, St. Petersburg: deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, May 6./TASS/. The largest increase in the number of new coronavirus cases is seen in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a videoconference with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"Moscow and St. Petersburg are seeing the largest increase in daily infections at 37%," Golikova said.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Moscow has so far reported 1,107,949 novel coronavirus cases, while St. Petersburg reports 420,034 COVID-19 cases overall. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.