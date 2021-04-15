Bolivia receives second batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccines

BUENOS AIRES, April 15. /TASS/. The second batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Bolivia, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

"We will begin to distribute [these vaccine] among all departments from tomorrow," Health Minister Jeyson Auza told Bolivia TV.

According to the ministry, as many as 333,137 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Along Sputnik V, Bolivia is using China’s Sinopharm vaccines it received under the COVAX program.

The country’s President Luis Arce said in December 2020 that Bolivia had signed a contract for the Russian Sputnik vaccine. The country received the first batch in January.