Putin not yet received second shot of vaccine - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet received the second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"Not yet," he said when asked whether the president had received the second shot. He did not say however when Putin would be inoculated with the second component of the vaccine.

The president received the first shot of the vaccine on March 23. Neither he nor his spokesman said which of the three Russian vaccine had been used as all of them were safe and efficient. After vaccination, Putin said he felt well, with only minor discomfort in his left shoulder.

The president announced his plans to get vaccinated back in late March. He also said he would not do it on camera.

By today, three anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia. They are Sputnik V (Gam-covid-vac), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus; Epivaccorona, an epitopic vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology; and CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Science. All the three are two-component vaccines. The second component of Sputnik V is inoculated 21 days after the first one. The second shot of Epivaccorona is done 14-21 days after the first inoculation, and CoviVac is inoculated with an interval of 14 days.

Mass vaccination against Covid-19 kicked off in Russia on January 18.