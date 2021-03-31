Putin files tax return for 2020

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and staff of the Presidential Executive Office filed 2020 tax returns, press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes. [The returns] were submitted. They will be published in due course," the press secretary said.

The deadline for submission of annual returns of high-ranking officials is April 1. Data are published following verification on official websites of relevant government authorities within 14 days.

In 2020, the deadline for returns filing was postponed until August 1 by the presidential decree so that not to create extra complications when searching for required documents in view of the coronavirus pandemic.