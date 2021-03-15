New COVID-19 incidence surge possible in Russia, but milder than in autumn — expert

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Another surge in COVID-19 incidence is possible in Russia and it will not be as big as last autumn’s, Alexei Agranovsky, virologist and professor of the Moscow State University, said on Monday.

"There are chances that we will have a surge, but I don’t think it will be as big as during last autumn. It will be milder," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Many people already have immunity. <…> More and more people are vaccinated. Obviously, it will flatten the [morbidity] curve," he explained.

According to the latest statistics, over 119.9 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.6 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 4,400,045 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,003,576 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 92,494 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.