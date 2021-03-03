Over 90% of coronavirus patients recover in Russia

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The share of recoveries after the coronavirus infection in Russia for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic has surpassed 90%, according to the data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday.
TASS gathered key statistics of the epidemic to date.
Spread
Over the past 24 hours, 10,535 cases of the infection have been confirmed in Russia - this is slightly less than the day before and the lowest since October 4 of last year. In all, 4,278,750 people or approximately 2.9% of population have been infected in the country.
The incidence indicator continues to decrease: over the past seven days on average 7.6 cases of the infection per 100,000 residents have been detected in Russia. This is the lowest since October 8.
The coronavirus spread coefficient, according to TASS’ calculations, remains close to one without surpassing it for as many as 44 days, since January 18.
Recoveries
Against the background of a decrease in incidence in the country, the number of recoveries is growing. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, as many as 3,853,734 patients have already recovered with their share surpassing 90% of the total number of infections for the first time.
The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who currently continue treatment, decreased to 337,668, the lowest since October 23.
It should be noted that the data of the crisis center do not coincide with the information of the Healthcare Ministry, since the ministry also registers those cases when the coronavirus was suspected but not confirmed.
Fatalities
Over the past 24 hours, the crisis center has recorded 452 fatalities caused by the coronavirus in Russia. The lethality of the novel infection in the country was decreasing less rapidly than the incidence; however, since February 13 the number of deaths has not been surpassing 500 per 24 hours.
At the same time, the lethality indicator is growing - for two days already it has remained at the level of 2.04%, while at the beginning of the year it amounted to approximately 1.8%.
It should be noted that the data of the crisis center on fatalities are not complete: they only include those cases when the coronavirus was the primary cause of death confirmed immediately.
Main hotspots
The incidence is decreasing practically across the entire country, although in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow Region, which remain the main hotspots of the epidemic, this process is not as rapid as in the majority of other regions.
Over the past 24 hours, 1,284 infections have been detected in Moscow compared to 1,277 the day before, while on Monday the crisis center reported 2,097 new cases, the highest since February 12.
In St. Petersburg from 900 to 1,000 daily infections have been detected over the past ten days. On Wednesday, 962 infections were reported, while 937 infections were registered a day earlier.
On the contrary, in the Moscow Region, the number of detected cases has been surpassing 600 for four days in a row, while a week ago the region documented approximately 500 daily infections. On Wednesday, the crisis center reported 691 infections at once.
At the same time, for example, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the number of daily infections has not surpassed 400 for more than a week, while in the Sverdlovsk Region, where a month ago 300 and more infections were detected daily, their number has decreased by half over the past two days.