Over 90% of coronavirus patients recover in Russia

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The share of recoveries after the coronavirus infection in Russia for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic has surpassed 90%, according to the data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday. TASS gathered key statistics of the epidemic to date. Spread Over the past 24 hours, 10,535 cases of the infection have been confirmed in Russia - this is slightly less than the day before and the lowest since October 4 of last year. In all, 4,278,750 people or approximately 2.9% of population have been infected in the country.

The incidence indicator continues to decrease: over the past seven days on average 7.6 cases of the infection per 100,000 residents have been detected in Russia. This is the lowest since October 8. The coronavirus spread coefficient, according to TASS’ calculations, remains close to one without surpassing it for as many as 44 days, since January 18. Recoveries Against the background of a decrease in incidence in the country, the number of recoveries is growing. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, as many as 3,853,734 patients have already recovered with their share surpassing 90% of the total number of infections for the first time. The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who currently continue treatment, decreased to 337,668, the lowest since October 23. It should be noted that the data of the crisis center do not coincide with the information of the Healthcare Ministry, since the ministry also registers those cases when the coronavirus was suspected but not confirmed. Fatalities

