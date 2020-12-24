Sputnik V vaccine deliveries planned in December, January - Russian Direct Investment Fund

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Latin American countries approving the vaccine are planned in December and January, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev says at a briefing on Thursday.

"We will focus on countries that approve the vaccine. We plan to make a range of deliveries in this months and a series [of supplies] will be in January. We are ready to make deliveries for countries that have not yet started the dialog with us in March. We will be able to start supplies to all Latin American countries that will have a desire to work with us in the first - second quarter [of 2021]," Dmitriev said.

Argentina has earlier received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, producers of the pharmaceutical said earlier today.