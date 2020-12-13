Putin lives in his residence outside Moscow, there is no bunker, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed rumors on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to a special bunker during the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin is living in his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, and visits the Kremlin and goes on rare business trips from time to time, Peskov said in his interview for Naili Asker-zade film "Dangerous virus. The first year" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"No, Putin is now living in Novo-Ogaryovo, where he lived before the pandemic. He is living now and is often works there and comes from there to the Kremlin. From there he still goes on some business trips by plane - not so often as he wants to - and technological solutions give him a full effect of presence in those places where he needs," Peskov said, answering a question whether Putin was living in some bunker and was giving orders from there.

Speaking on Putin’s visit to Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital for coronavirus patients in March, Peskov admitted that everyone had tried to dissuade the president from this. "But this was his personal decision, he always prefers to see with his own eyes how the things are going on during emergency situations. Then there was solid understanding and a stable feeling that what was happening would not last just one or two weeks, this requires emergency mobilization of all," Peskov stressed.