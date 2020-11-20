Russian citizen sentenced for attempt to hand over classified data to CIA

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian citizen Yury Yeshchenko has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for attempting to pass classified information to the CIA on the Northern Fleet’s prospective armaments, the Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Friday.

"A citizen of the Russian Federation, Yury Alexandrovich Yeshchenko, was found guilty of high treason (Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) by Bryansk’s regional court. According to the court ruling, Y. A. Yeshchenko was sentenced to 13 years behind bars at a high-security prison," the public relations center reported. The defendant admitted his guilt and acknowledged his offence in court.