Moscow military court sentences IS financier to 8 years in prison

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. A financier of the Islamic State (IS) international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) who was raising funds in the Russian capital and the Moscow Region was sentenced to eight years in prison, Spokeswoman of the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department for Moscow Yulia Ivanova announced on Monday.

"Ramazan Abdulkhalikov was found guilty of committing crimes stipulated in part 1, article 205.1 and part 1.1, article 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (assistance to terrorist activity). By its verdict, the Second Western District Military Court passed a sentence of eight years behind bars in a strict-security prison," the spokeswoman said.

In July 2016 - November 2018, Abdulkhalikov joined a group in a mobile app. Alim Begiyev who was in charge of terrorism financing in Moscow and the Moscow Region was inviting trusted individuals to the group. Overall, about 30 individuals agreed to finance the outlawed terrorist organization on the territory of Syria and Iraq and joined the group, the spokeswoman said.

"The men were gathering funds on their bankcards and transferring them to the settlement accounts of individuals taking part in combat operations within an illegal armed formation," Ivanova said.

The funds raised were used to finance the logistics units of terrorist organizations, the spokeswoman said.

The Begiyev case was sent to a court of law for examination.

The Russian Investigative Committee earlier carried out numerous raids and detentions on the territory of Moscow, the Moscow Region and the Republics of Dagestan and Kabardino-Balkaria. During the criminal probe, the investigators jointly with the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry apprehended 15 individuals.

The Court earlier found nine accomplices guilty and sentenced them to long prison terms, including 12 years behind bars. Criminal cases of two suspects are being examined in the court while the probe into three other accomplices continues.