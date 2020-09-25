Experts alarmed by mass loosening of safety measures

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Experts are concerned over mass loosening of safety and prevention measures against the novel coronavirus infection, Vladimir Chulanov, chief non-resident expert on infectious diseases of the Russian Healthcare Ministry told journalists on Friday.

"The main concern of experts is mass loosening of the regime of observation of individual safety measures, especially on transport. This state of affairs may contribute greatly to a further increase in incidence. Thus, the scenario we will get in the future depends on everyone’s personal responsibility," he said.

The expert explained that the current rise in the coronavirus incidence in Russia has been forecasted by the specialists. "The rise in incidence was expected for several reasons: the newly formed working and studying groups and a corresponding increased load on the system of transportation. Additionally, a large number of citizens were moving between regions during summer holidays which facilitated the spread of the virus," he explained.

"That is why we recommend to all citizens without exception to continue to adhere to the individual preventive measures - wearing masks in public places without fail, refraining from mass events, avoiding contact with people with signs of a respiratory infection and observing social distance," he concluded.

To date, 1,136,048 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 934,146 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,056 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.