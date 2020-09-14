Moscow mayor says coronavirus situation in capital city is stable

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The current coronavirus situation in Moscow is stable, with incidence rate being about 1.5%, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.
"The situation is quite stable. I can say that the number of pneumonias in the past week was slightly down on the previous one, by four percent. The number of hospitalizations was down by three percent. The situation in terms of the number of serious cases, those patients who are connected to ventilators, is stable. And the incidence rate in Moscow is about 1.5%," he said at a meeting of the coordination council on combating the coronavirus infection.
"As compared with July, the situation with incidence rate has even improved," he added.
The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious among other Russian regions, has significantly improved. By Monday, Moscow has reported 271,793 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 696 cases that were confirmed during the past day. As many as 230,397 patients have recovered, including 824 during the day. The coronavirus-related death toll stands at 4,993.
To date, 1,068,320 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 878,700 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,635 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.