Moscow mayor says coronavirus situation in capital city is stable

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The current coronavirus situation in Moscow is stable, with incidence rate being about 1.5%, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"The situation is quite stable. I can say that the number of pneumonias in the past week was slightly down on the previous one, by four percent. The number of hospitalizations was down by three percent. The situation in terms of the number of serious cases, those patients who are connected to ventilators, is stable. And the incidence rate in Moscow is about 1.5%," he said at a meeting of the coordination council on combating the coronavirus infection.