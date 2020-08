IRKUTSK, August 31. /TASS/. Mass vaccination of high-risk groups, namely doctors and teachers, against COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is planned to start in November-December 2020, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters during a working visit to Irkutsk.

"First vaccines will be supplied for high-risk groups in September, and mass vaccination is planned after November-December," the minister said.