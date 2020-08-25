Forbes Russia ex-owner demands recovery of about $33,300 from publisher

MOSCOW, August 25. / TASS /. Moscow's Presnensky District Court has registered a lawsuit against the publisher of Forbes filed by the former owner of the Russian version of the magazine, Alexander Fedotov, the court press service informed TASS on Tuesday.

"The court registered a claim by Alexander Fedotov against AS Rus media. The plaintiff asks to terminate the loan agreement and recover funds in the amount of 2,491,927 rubles [$33,296], of which the principal amount is 2,073,293 rubles [$27,706], court press secretary Lela Kokaya said. The date of the hearing has not yet been set. The publishing house has yet to comment to TASS on the case. Alexander Fedotov was the owner of the Russian version of Forbes magazine until mid-2018.