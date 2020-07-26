Main Naval Parade held in Russia’s Kronshtadt

KRONSHTADT, July 26. /TASS/. The Main Naval Parade was held in Kronshtadt on Sunday, which was attended by a limited number of spectators due to sanitary and epidemiological restrictions.

Eleven ships, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine and Nina Sokolova rescue vessel took part in a Big Kronshtadt raid. The parade also featured Chuvashia missile boat, Passat and Liven small missile boats, Kazanets and Urengoy corvettes, Vasily Bykov patrol ship, Stoiky corvette and large amphibious ships Korolyov and Minsk and large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov.

Later the task force of the maritime aviation flew over the waters. According to the Western Military District, the group included 40 jets and helicopters.

The festive events on occasion of Russia’s Navy Day featured vessels of the Northern, Baltic, Black Sea, Pacific Fleets and Caspian flotilla. The naval parades on Sunday involved 15,000 people, 219 vessels of various classes, 71 aircraft and 126 pieces of combat vehicles.