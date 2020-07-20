Russia postpones Immortal Regiment march until 2021

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Immortal Regiment march that is annually held across Russia and the world to honor those fallen in the Second World War is officially postponed in 2020 until May 9, 2021 due to the current epidemiological situation, Immortal Regiment of Russia, the Russia-wide public movement, said via its website Monday.

"Unfortunately, the epidemiological situation is such that we cannot forecast when it will be possible to held this year. <…> It will be right to reschedule the Immortal Regiment people’s movement to May 9 next year when nothing will endanger the health of people," the movement’s executive committee said in a comment. "We are glad that Russian President Vladimir Putin supported this proposal, understanding our concern for keeping people healthy."

It was earlier planned that the march will take place on July 26, but the organizers said July 16 that the event will be postponed until a later date. On Monday, Putin said that it is right to hold Immortal Regiment only next year.

History of Immortal Regiment march

The Immortal Regiment march is an annual public event held in Russia and other countries to commemorate those who fought or died during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.

During the Immortal Regiment march, which takes place on May 9 or on the nearest days, its participants pass in a formation carrying placards with the photographs of their relatives who fought during the war. Also, people who join the march are offered to post the photos of their relatives and their brief biographies on the official website of the ‘People’s Chronicle’ project.

The Immortal Regiment movement was first launched in the city of Tyumen in West Siberia in 2007 and was initially called "Victors’ Parade." It acquired its current name in 2012 in Tomsk, and in 2013 it involved 120 cities. The movement officially became nationwide in 2015.

By now, the Immortal Regiment march has spread beyond Russia.

This year, it was decided to organize the march in the online format on May 9 because of the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns. About three million people applied for their participation in the nationwide Immortal Regiment march online.