Russian defense ministry hopes to finish construction of two medical centers by Sep 15

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian defense ministry is planning to complete construction of two more multifunctional medical centers to treat coronavirus patients in Pskov and Velikiye Luki by September 15, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin Tuesday.

"Under your order given last week, we began working in Pskov. Two hospitals will be constructed there, one in Pskov for 200 beds and one in Velikiye Luki for 100 [beds]. We are currently laying down foundation. We hope to finish the construction of these hospitals as well by September 15 considering the large scale of works," he noted.

To date, 647,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 412,650 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,320 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.