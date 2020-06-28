Selfish approaches in world politics bring to a dead end, awareness of this grows - Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The world community will recognize one day that selfish approaches to building international relations lead nowhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 television.

"We should understand that joining forces in the fight against common threats is crucial, and superficial things related to ensuring dominance at all costs, these selfish approaches to building relations in the international arena lead to a dead end, they do not enable the entire international community to function effectively," Putin said.

The head of state noted that even if no drastic changes took place now, gradually this awareness would accumulate. "One day the amount of this information, in my opinion, should grow into changing the quality of relations in the international arena," he said.

Putin cited as an example Russia, which provided assistance to European countries when even their closest allies failed to do so. "Believe me, we did this not for any political reasons, but because it was hard for them and because they asked us about it. We didn’t bother them with our proposals," he said, emphasizing that Russia’s authorities didn’t have any political calculations.

The Russian leader said he knew people were facing a challenging situation. "They asked for support and we did so. That's all. And no matter how they tried to compromise our noble actions and impulses later, they cannot do it. At the everyday common to the mankind level, our open, honest, friendly position is clear in the civil society of these countries, and it cannot but be taken into account in the future by political elites," he said.