Mass vaccination against coronavirus may begin at the end of the year, says Moscow mayor

MOSCOW, June 11./TASS/. Specialists expect that mass vaccination of Moscow residents against the novel coronavirus may begin as early as December, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

"Tremendous work is underway to develop a Russian vaccine. Several institutions are working on it simultaneously, several directions. Several versions of the vaccine are being worked out. At least three vaccines are already at the stage of clinical trials," the mayor stressed.

"I believe that in the next few months we will be hearing more and more positive news about the creation of a vaccine. Colleagues say that the first vaccine may appear in August, September or October. Specialists say that mass vaccination will be possible closer to New Year, by winter," Sobyanin added.

He also expressed confidence that a medicine for coronavirus will appear shortly. All medicines that arrive, immediately go to the network of Moscow clinics.

Digital passes and self-isolation rules were lifted in the Russian capital on June 9. Hairdressing salons, veterinary clinics and personnel recruitment agencies have reopened. The same applies to the offices of non-governmental organizations and cemeteries. The car sharing service is operating in its routine mode. Film and sound recording studios as well as research centers have resumed normal operation. Starting from June 16 - dentist clinics, companies in the real estate segment, leasing, law, accounting, consulting, advertising and market research will get back to normalcy. Summer cafes, libraries, museums, exhibition halls and zoos will be able to reopen provided they observe restrictions on the number of visitors at any one time.

From June 23, gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to open alongside restaurants, cafes, canteens, bars, and other public catering outlets, spa salons, sunrooms, steam baths and saunas. However, wearing masks and gloves remains compulsory in public spaces.