65,000 grave COVID-19 patients rescued in Moscow during pandemic, mayor says

The doctors were ready to provide assistance due to the measures introduced in the capital to fight the pandemic, Sobyanin stressed.

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s doctors have saved the lives of dozens of thousands of COVID-19 patients, including 65,000 people in grave condition, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told reporters on Wednesday.

"In hospitals for treating the coronavirus, 65,000 grave patients in various stages were rescued. Many of them were in intensive care. This is a huge and enormous effort. The medical personnel worked hard day and night without regard to their own health and sometimes life, and fought for rescuing citizens. This is a huge victory," Sobyanin said.

All patients in serious condition were provided with ventilators and intensive care treatment, the mayor said.

"We did not have a single day when there was a shortage of beds in intensive care. Moreover, at the preparatory, still at the first stages of outpatient care, we excluded a huge number of people by providing assistance, and their condition did not worsen," the mayor said.

To date, 493,657 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 252,783 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,358 fatalities nationwide. In the past 24 hours, 1,195 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, which is the lowest daily increase in two months. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.