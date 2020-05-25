Over 1,500 coronavirus cases confirmed among Russian servicemen

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Nearly 2,600 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Russian armed forces and the defense ministry’s educational facilities, including more than 1,500 among servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"As of May 25, a total of 1,522 servicemen tested positive for the novel coronavirus," the ministry said, adding that three servicemen are in serious condition, eleven servicemen are in condition of moderate gravity, and the rest show no symptoms. As many as 1,340 servicemen have recovered by today.

Besides, the number of coronavirus-infected servicemen, cadets and students of the Defense Ministry’s higher education facilities stands at 668. A total of 373 civilian personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ministry’s pre-university educational facilities reported no coronavirus cases. According to the ministry, 1,624 university students and lecturers, 308 pre-university students and 219 civilian personnel have recovered since March.

To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 118,798 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,633 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.