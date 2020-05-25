Russian military medics start deploying coronavirus field hospital in Dagestan

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Military medics of Russia’s Western Military District performed an over 1,800 km march from Alabino outside Moscow to Dagestan and started deploying a 100-bed mobile multi-purpose hospital in the settlement of Botlikh, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Monday.

"The unit that has arrived consists of 135 servicemen, including 72 medical specialists and 38 items of special military equipment. In the settlement of Botlikh, the field hospital’s admission and sorting, inpatient and infectious disease and sanitary and epidemiological departments will be deployed along with the anesthesiology and intensive care unit and the laboratory for testing and diagnostics," the ministry said in a statement.

The mobile multi-purpose hospital with a capacity of up to 100 patients is being built of pneumo-framed modules and is intended for the inpatient treatment of people infected with the novel coronavirus. It will be outfitted with lung ventilators, patient intensive surveillance monitors, X-ray equipment, ultrasound scanners, blood testers and the PCR laboratory.

The personnel of the Russian Army’s 100th logistics support regiment earlier built and fully equipped a 350-bed field observation camp in the area where the field hospital is being built.