Russian military hospitals ready to admit civilians with COVID-19

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Defense’s multi-purpose medical centers in the Western Military District are ready to admit civilian patients diagnosed with the coronavirus, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during the Ministry's board meeting Wednesday.

"In the shortest time span, six multi-purpose medical centers for servicemen, diagnosed with COVID-19, have been deployed in the Western Military District. If needed, they are ready to admit civilian population as well," Shoigu said.

According to the minister, the Western Military District implements a number of measures to reduce the number of infection cases among military personnel to a minimum. "Among them are: detection of servicemen and civilian personnel with symptoms of viral infections; reduction of personnel involved in day-to-day duties; supervision of health of personnel on leave and in self-isolation; and adjustments to training plans for the military units, organizations and control bodies," the minister noted.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to construct 16 multi-purpose medical centers in a short time span. The Russian government allocated for the purpose almost 8.8 billion rubles from reserve funds. The sixteen centers for 1,600 patients were commissioned on May 15.

All the centers include the newest medical equipment and a stock of all the necessary medicines, making it possible to provide medical aid in required volume and at a high technical level. Personal protection gear has also been stockpiled for the medical personnel. The centers’ total staff is over 2,000 people. All specialists were trained in diagnostics and treatment of the coronavirus infection at the Kirov Military Medical Academy.