Growth in coronavirus cases across Russia stopped, says watchdog

MOSCOW, May 14./TASS/. The growth in coronavirus cases in Russia has been stopped, the growth rate has been insignificant for the past 11 days, the head of the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Anna Popova, said in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, an excerpt from which was uploaded to the Instagram page of its host, Pavel Zarubin.

"I would be very careful in making assessments here. I would say that we have stopped the growth for now. For today, yes, of course. Ten days, already 11 days we have no further growth, the growth is meager," the chief of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Popova said.