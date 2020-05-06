Putin cautions against hastily lifting coronavirus-related restrictions

"The spread of the coronavirus in regions of the Russian Federation varies. In some places, strict, justified preventive measures must be preserved or even augmented, while in other places, it is possible to plan some justified easing, but only based on the opinion of the scientists and specialists, while weighing all factors and possible risks," the head of state said during a meeting on implementation of measures taken earlier to support the economy and the social sphere.

"We cannot race too far ahead. Any carelessness, or any rush might end up derailing, or rolling back [the situation]. The price of the slightest mistake is the safety, lives and health of our people," Putin underscored.