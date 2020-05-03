Russia can create ‘immunity passport’ - Healthcare Minister

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Development of an ‘immunity passport’ specifying whether an individual had the coronavirus infection earlier or not is possible in Russia and is not a challenging task, Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"I do not actually see a problem in this. This can be done; we have created a certain information resource and created it very quickly, actually in 7 days. A new program was made where each coronavirus infection case is visible," Murashko said.

Creation of the ‘immunity passport’ in Russia will not require much efforts and time, the Minister said. "That is, if a question arises to retrieve from the system and load into medical documents - this is not difficult, actually," he added.