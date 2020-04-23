Moscow "not halfway past" the coronavirus epidemic, mayor says

"Different medics, scientists, specialists have their own opinions. I will tell you my own opinion, based on the situation in the city. Unfortunately, I can’t say we have any positive dynamics. Even more, we are not even halfway past the coronavirus," Sobyanin said.

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Moscow authorities believe that Moscow is "not even halfway" past the coronavirus infection, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview Thursday.

Earlier, Sobyanin said that Moscow might need up to 30,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

He added that measures taken in Moscow to fight the coronavirus infection will allow to further cushion its spread.

"I hope that measures we’ve introduced on the self-isolation, the quarantine, the risk groups that are either infection carriers or are potential infection carriers, would allow us to further cushion this situation," Sobyanin said.

According to the latest data, 33,940 coronavirus cases were registered in Moscow; 2,448 patients have recovered while 288 people died.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide.