CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

WHO: сoronavirus cases add over 85,000 people per day globally

The number of confirmed deaths increased by more than 6,000 per day

GENEVA, April 18. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases has increased over the past day globally by more than 85,000, which is more than 2,000 more than the data for the previous day and 9,000 more than two days ago. The number of confirmed deaths increased by more than 6,000 per day, which is 2,000 less than the day before, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a daily newsletter on Saturday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 18, 2,160,207 cases and 146,088 deaths were registered in the world. The number of infected people increased by 85,678 per day, and the number of fatalities - by 6,710. Europe was the most affected both in terms of cases and deaths: 1,086,889 and 97,201, respectively. Over the day, the number of infected increased by 36,018, and deaths - by 3,721.

In the Americas, a total of 784,272 people were infected with the coronavirus, and 35,742 died. In terms of the number of infected per day - 40,665 - this region surpasses Europe, but there are fewer deaths in the last 24 hours - 2,714.

The third position in terms of the number of people infected is occupied by the Western Pacific region, which, in particular, includes China, South Korea, and Japan. As of April 18, 129,256 infected and 5,598 deaths were detected there.

According to the table published in the report, the country most affected by the pandemic was the United States with 665,330 infected, followed by Spain (188,068), Italy (172,434), Germany (137,439), United Kingdom (108,696), France (108,163) , China (84,180), Iran (79,494), Turkey (78,546), and Russia (36,793). Russia entered the top ten countries with the largest number of cases detected. Belgium, which previously occupied the 10th place, is now in 11th place with 36,138 infected.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Holy Fire arrives in Moscow from Jerusalem
The capsule was delivered to Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral for the Easter night service that will be led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, head of the Russian Orthodox Church
Russia has many questions to US about its activities in outer space — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reiterated Russia’s preparedness to discuss space activities involving the sides’ corresponding agencies and organizations
Ethiopia against Trump’s decision to suspend WHO funding
Since May 2017, the WHO has been led by former Ethiopian Health Minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Ukrainian opposition urges probe into US biolaboratories in Ukraine
As an example, Opposition Platform members mentioned the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine - an international organization funded by the US authorities whose employees enjoy diplomatic immunity
US rejects request to house stranded Russian nationals on seized diplomatic property
The diplomat noted, quoted by the Russian embassy on Facebook, that citizens who are unable to pay for a hotel stay could be temporarily housed there
Russia documents 4,069 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
The total amount of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 32,007
China appreciates Russian diplomat’s backlash over demands to reimburse pandemic losses
On April 14, the Russian foreign minister lambasted the demands coming from the West that China is to compensate for the losses endured due to the coronavirus pandemic
Muscovites continue breaking self-isolation rules, says authority
According to the official, the capital city's residents keep ignoring the quarantine regime, instead going to playgrounds, walking in the parks and having barbecues in the open
Russia’s Health Ministry approves using Chinese drug against coronavirus
In terms of its safety and effectiveness it does not differ from drugs previously registered in Russia
Russian military medics begin treating COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms in Bergamo
Head of the field hospital in Bergamo Oliviero Valoti commended Russia's military doctors as "high-class specialists"
Pneumococcal vaccine may protect against coronavirus, says expert
The President of the Russian Respiratory Society added that the coronavirus should "fade away" in mid-June
Seven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow — crisis center
The death toll from coronavirus-induced diseases in Moscow amounts to 113
Russian Foreign Ministry says countries have no right to settle scores on Iraqi soil
According to the diplomat, Moscow expects the domestic political situation in Iraq to improve following the formation of a new government
Snowden applies for extending Russian residence permit, lawyer says
On August 1, 2014, he received a Russian residence permit valid for three years, which was later extended for another three years
Aeroflot suspends sales of tickets for international flights
Kommersant daily reported earlier on Friday that the airline only sells international flights tickets starting August 1
Kremlin expects Moscow officials to draw conclusions from Wednesday’s pass system issues
On April 15, the first day of the pass system operation in Moscow, police checks of the imposed passes led to huge lines at some subway stations and a large number of cars amassed at entrances to the Russian capital
Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 3,448 over past day
The country’s total tally has reached 27,938
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Putin: Small, medium companies will receive gratuitous aid of $162 per employee
The head of state stressed that the only prerequisite for companies to receive the assistance is to preserve not less than 90% of the staff as of April 1
Russia to accept US offer of ventilators, should such need arise — Kremlin
On April 16, Trump announced Washington’s readiness to provide ventilators to Russia as a coronavirus aid
Russian fighter jets not scrambled on interception missions in last week
The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Russian fleet holds exercise as US destroyer enters Black Sea
The US destroyer USS Porter sailed through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus on April 13 and entered the Black Sea
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Putin postpones preparations for May 9 parade, Immortal Regiment march
The Immortal Regiment march is also put on hold, the president informed, adding that both events are due later this year, when the threat of the novel coronavirus recedes
Problem of coronavirus origin should be addressed cool-headed, says Lavrov
It is necessary to analyze facts to get a better understanding of the crisis genesis, rather than "to try to find in this flood of information only what can tarnish your competitor," Russia's top diplomat said
Russia reaching peak in coronavirus spread, prominent doctor says
To date, a total of 27,938 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Russian diplomat slams US accusations against WHO as politically motivated
According to the envoy, Washington’s claims "look especially hypocritical" because the Americans "have a big say in the work" of this organization as being widely represented in all of its structures, including top ones
Kremlin slams Google’s move to block Russian news outlet’s account as unacceptable
Earlier in the month, Google deleted a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the nation from the NTV company’s YouTube account
Kremlin welcomes India’s plan to provide medicines to combat coronavirus to Russia
Moscow is pleased with the Indian government’s decision, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russian Northern Fleet warships hold artillery drills in stormy Barents Sea
After accomplishing their combat training missions, the small missile ships Aisberg and Rassvet returned to their home station of Polyarny in the Kola Bay, according to the Fleet’s press office
Moscow expected to reach COVID-19 outbreak peak in 2-3 weeks
A large-scale operation is underway to repurpose hospital beds to accommodate coronavirus patients
Moscow aware of only 6 Russian schoolkids who returned home from US
According to the diplomat, Washington still has not submitted lists of names and phone numbers of the Russian students to Moscow
Press review: Macron’s coronavirus-inspired global truce bid and Pentagon’s virus probe
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 16
US may be prepping site in Nevada to test nukes, Russian diplomat warns
The diplomat stressed that Russia did not take any actions violating its obligations on banning nuclear tests
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Russian diplomat urges to fine BBC for biased information on Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the BBC to make more news about Britain
US investigates origins of novel coronavirus pandemic — Trump
"A lot of strange things were happening, but there is a lot of investigation going on, and we are going to find out," Trump said
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 36,700
Over the entire period, 313 people have died across Russia
Another heavily upgraded Il-76 military transport plane enters trials in Russia
The plane is currently undergoing ground tests
China revises Wuhan death toll by nearly 1,300
The data has been revised due to the addition of patients unable to reach hospitals
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin held telephone conversation
China and Russia must jointly oppose the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic and "labelling," Xi Jinping stated
Press review: Putin postpones Victory Day parade and South Korea holds election
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 17
Russian foreign ministry warns parents against sending their children to study in US
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke in an interview with the Kommersant daily
Civilians in Syrian village stop US convoy, force it to return to base
Similar incidents occurred at the beginning of April in Hamo, near Qamishli and at the end of March in the northeast of the country
ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz-MS15 on landing
The crew has returned to Earth due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Over 650 people on board Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier test positive for COVID-19
The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier arrived in the port of Toulon on the Mediterranean Sea on April 12 because many crewmembers started presenting with novel coronavirus symptoms
Russian diplomat rejects US accusations of Moscow’s violation of nuclear test ban
US labs in third countries may be developing pathogenic agents — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry, according to the spokeswoman, notes the United States’ bigger biological presence beyond its borders, in particular in former Soviet republics
Russia ranks 11th in the world for COVID-19 cases
According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, there are 32,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Russia, which is higher than the numbers reported by Brazil, the Netherlands and Canada
Fourteen coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past 24 hours, says crisis center
The overall death toll from coronavirus in Moscow has reached 127
Surrendering militants say US plotting sabotage attacks in Syria — Russian military
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that 27 surrendered militants are currently held by the Syrian government forces in Palmyra
