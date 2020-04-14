Russian parliament approves law on moving end of WWII date to September 3

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) has approved the bill moving the date honoring the end of the Second World War in Russia from September 2 to September 3.

According to the document, Russia introduces a new day of military honor, September 3, which celebrates the end of the Second World War.

The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive in World War II history. After the war, over 300,000 Soviet citizens were awarded orders and medals for their role in the fight against that country. The new norms "are aimed to strengthen the historical basis and the patriotic traditions, to maintain historical justice in relation to the victors of the Second World War and to honor the memory of those killed while defending their Fatherland," the document informs.