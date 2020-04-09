Russian health ministry sees worsening in coronavirus patients who start treatment late

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Deterioration is observed in the state of coronavirus patents who were late to begin treatment, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday.

"Today we, unfortunately, see that the severity of processes is different. The particularly difficult state is observed in those who did not start treatment in time and did not follow certain recommendations and sought help late," he said.

The minister recalled that it is vital to begin treatment as soon as first symptoms are showing without waiting until the worst hits.