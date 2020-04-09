Russian health ministry sees worsening in coronavirus patients who start treatment late

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Deterioration is observed in the state of coronavirus patents who were late to begin treatment, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday.
"Today we, unfortunately, see that the severity of processes is different. The particularly difficult state is observed in those who did not start treatment in time and did not follow certain recommendations and sought help late," he said.
The minister recalled that it is vital to begin treatment as soon as first symptoms are showing without waiting until the worst hits.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 88,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far over 331,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.