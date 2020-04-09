One third of Russians prefer work at office to working from home, poll reveals

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. One third of Russians think that the quality of their work has worsened after they switched to remote working due to the situation with the coronavirus, although every fifth finds working at home more comfortable, according to a poll by Superjob.ru website.

The poll was conducted on April 6-8 in all regions of Russia. In total 1,600 Russians older than 18 were interviewed.

"20% [of respondents] think they work better from home than at office. 32% find that the quality of their work has worsened after they moved to remote work, while 35% think that it has is on the same level as before," according to the poll.

About 18% of respondents said that after they switched to working from home the amount of work has increased. On the contrary, more than third (36%) said that their amount of work has decreased, while 40% of respondents think that it is the same as before.

Most of respondents (66%) expressed the wish to return to office when the self-isolation is over, while 19% said they would prefer to continue working at home.

Almost a third (29%) of respondents said that they did not experience any problems with switching to remote work. However, 7% complained about a decline in income after the switch and mentioned emergence of distractions and lack of access to informative recourses of their companies, internet outages and lack of office equipment.