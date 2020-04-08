Putin calls for enduring self-isolation to turn the tide in struggle against COVID-19

"I would like to address all citizens of Russia," Putin said during a distance conference with the heads of Russia’s regions on Wednesday. "I do understand that certain fatigue and a serious burden of financial, routine and other problems has been accumulated and your customary lifestyle has been upset." He agreed that most people found it boring and almost unbearable to stay locked down round the clock.

"But there is no other choice. Self-isolation and the related strain must be endured by all means. Turning the tide in the struggle against the infection depends on our discipline and responsibility. We are obliged to achieve this."

He asked everybody to remember that the pandemic would be gone sooner or later, just as any other misfortune.

"Our country has more than once been through serious tests, including nomadic invasions that were tearing it apart," Putin said. "Russia always managed. It will certainly cope with this onslaught of the coronavirus, too. Together we shall overcome."

He pointed out it was very precious that every passing day confirmed the strength and integrity of Russian society. In particular, he praised medical doctors and nurses, who were acting "with self-sacrifice, as one team."

"Possibly for the first time in decades we have realized so sharply how important and absolutely crucial their work is," Putin said. He mentioned volunteers, whose number was growing steadily, and also athletes, actors and journalists, who have joined the effort to resist the infection. The president stressed that millions of people were helping their neighbors, taking care of their parents and other members of their families and displayed "great civic responsibility at this difficult moment."

"These are not bombastic, pathetic words, but our reality. The best qualities of each of us are essential and in great demand," Putin said.