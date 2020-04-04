Moscow doesn’t stop evacuating Russians from abroad, but takes timeout - deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia does not halt flights evacuating compatriots from foreign countries, but suspends them to have a clear understanding about the number of evacuees and the venues of their accommodation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told reporters on Saturday.

"Why have we called a temporary timeout in evacuation of our citizens from abroad? The temporary timeout is two days, Saturday and Sunday. We need to have a clear idea about who will arrive in the territory of the Russian Federation, what country [they arrive] from, how many of them and where [they should arrive]," she said.

Earlier, the coronavirus crisis center headed by Golikova said that the flights would resume on Monday.