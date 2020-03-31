Russia’s Bryansk Region goes into total lockdown over Covid-2019 from March 31 to April 5

"Please take note that a total lockdown has been imposed in the region for a period from March 31 to April 5," it said.

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. A total lockdown has been imposed in the Bryansk Region, central European Russia, over the novel coronavirus pandemic from March 31 to April 5, the regional coronavirus response headquarters said on Tuesday.

For the period of self-isolation people are required to stay at home. They are allowed to leave home to receive emergency medical aid, to travel to work, to buy food or medicines, to walk their pets, and to dispose of garbage. While outdoors, they must maintain a social distance of 1.5 meters, both in public places and on transport. Citizens are strongly advised to refrain from walking with their children, going jogging and visiting relatives.

By now, three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Bryansk Region.

As of March 31, a total of 2,337 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 121 patients have recovered. According to data as of 12:00 Moscow time, seventeen patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,613). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.