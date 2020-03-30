Eighteen Russian regions impose lockdown over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Another sixteen Russian regions have imposed lockdowns over the coronavirus, following the example of Moscow and the Moscow region, the governmental hotline said in a statement on Telegram.

"Russia’s regions are imposing lockdowns in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Moscow and the Moscow region were the first to take such a step," the statement reads. According to the hotline, lockdowns have also been imposed in St. Petersburg, the Adygea, Mari El, Tatarstan, Sakha, Chuvash, Arkhangelsk, Vologda, Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Murmansk, Novgorod, Lipetsk, Ryazan, Sverdlovsk and Ulyanovsk regions.