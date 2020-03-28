Russian agency creates tool to safely split ventilators between patients

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Biomedical Agency has created a tool to safely split ventilators between two to four patients, the agency’s head Veronika Skvortsova told Channel One.

"We have been able to create prototype models that can help ventilate two to three to four patients at once," she said, adding that unlike similar foreign tools, the Russian ventilator had anti-bacterial filters that killed 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.

According to the agency’s chief, a facility that will produce these tools is expected to be launched on March 30. Skvortsova announced plans to manufacture 80,000 tools in April.

"In May, the facility’s monthly production capacity will reach 200,000 tools. That said, we will be able to provide assistance to absolutely all regions and hospitals with intensive care units," Skvortsova added. She pointed out that those tools could be used on all ventilator models.