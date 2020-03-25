Kremlin instructs regional authorities to quarantine all above 65 years of age

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov has said that the chief of the presidential staff Anton Vaino passed over to the authorities of other regions Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s proposal for introducing a quarantine in cities with populations above one million for all senior citizens above 65 years of age. Sobyanin is the first deputy chairman of the government’s coordination council for struggle against the novel coronavirus.

"As the chief of the presidential staff he [Vaino] maintains permanent contact with the presidential representatives. These instructions have been passed to them, of course," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, March 24, Sobyanin at a conference at President Vladimir Putin’s office suggested a quarantine for all those older than 65 in Russia’s cities with a population of one million. He asked Putin to issue instructions to Vaino and presidential representatives to present a common front and establish strict control.