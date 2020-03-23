Museum of Hainan to reopen on March 24

HAIKOU, March 23. /TASS/. Hainan's Museum will open on March 24. According to the administration, the decision was made amid receding coronavirus fears in the Hainan Province.

Museum staff will strictly comply with anti-epidemiological measures. In order to see the exposition, visitors will need to present an ID, register, and also pass temperature control.

At the same time, the administration will take measures to avoid crowds. Every day the museum will be able to receive no more than 2,000 visitors, while the number of people visiting the exposition at a time should not exceed 800 people. In addition, the administration requested that tourist groups be notified of the visit at least one day in advance.

Hainan Provincial Museum, located in Haikou, was opened in 2008. The exhibition area occupies about 12,000 square meters, making it the largest museum in the region.

On March 20, Hainan's Tropical Wildlife Park and the Botanical Garden reopened in the province. There are also restrictions on the number of tourists: it should not exceed 50% of the maximum bandwidth.

Hainan amid novel coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus outbreak on Hainan is practically over: there have been no new cases in the counties and cities of the province for a month. There is only one infected person in the region who is undergoing preventive treatment. The province has already restored regular traffic, the work of many companies and tourist attractions. Despite the stable epidemiological situation, the authorities maintain tough sanitary control measures: across China, the number of infected people arriving from abroad is increasing every day.

The outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus was first registered at the end of 2019 in Central China and has already spread to more than 140 countries. The World Health Organization has recognized it as a pandemic.