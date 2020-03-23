Two laboratories for coronavirus tests open in Moscow region

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Moscow Region’s Health Ministry has opened two laboratories for making novel coronavirus tests, the regional center for monitoring the coronavirus situation said in its Telegram channel on Monday.

Two laboratories for making coronavirus tests have opened today in Serpukhov and Krasnogorsk, the statement runs. The tests are made only on doctors’ instructions. Another three laboratories are due to open soon.

A total of 35 cases of the coronavirus infection have been identified in the Moscow Region so far.

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus-related disease in central China late last year has spread to more than 150 countries. The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 300,000 people have contracted the virus around the world. The disease has claimed 13,000 lives. According to the anti-coronavirus center, 438 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Russia.