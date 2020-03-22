US Vice President Pence has no coronavirus infection

WASHINGTON, March 22. /TASS/. Coronavirus tests of US Vice President Mike Pence his wife Karen were negative, Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller announced in a tweet Saturday.

"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," she tweeted.

On Saturday, Pence said that he and his wife will undergo the coronavirus test. He explained that an employee of the administration has been infected earlier, but added that neither he, nor US President Donald Trump contacted the employee directly.

Pence asserted that there is no reason to believe he could have been infected and that he will undergo the test our of caution.

According to data by John Hopkins University, 25,400 coronavirus cases have been registered in the US, at least 307 people died.