Russian diplomats present veterans in US medals on 75th anniversary of Great Victory

WASHINGTON, March 11. /TASS/. Russian diplomats have presented medals on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War to veterans and residents of besieged Leningrad who currently live in Los Angeles, the Russian Embassy in Washington wrote on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.
"Staff of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in the US have solemnly presented jubilee medals '75 Years Since Victory in Great Patriotic War 1941-1945' to veterans of the Great Patriotic War, residents of besieged Leningrad and home front workers who currently live in Los Angeles," the embassy said. The embassy added that Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov wished them "health, good spirits and dignified celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory."