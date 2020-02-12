Russian Orthodox Church head to attend pan-Orthodox summit in Jordan in late February

ROME, February 12. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, will travel to Jordan for a summit meeting of all Orthodox Churches scheduled for late February, even if the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople comes to attend it, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, the chairman of the Department of External Church Relations, told Russian reporters on Wednesday.

"The dispute in the Orthodox world cannot be solved with the help of the Pope. The solution to this dispute should be found within the Orthodox Churches family. Maybe, this summit meeting that is being arranged by Patriarch [Theophilos III] of Jerusalem and that will take place in Amman [Jordan’s capital - TASS] after the 20th this month will be helpful," Metropolitan Hilarion said.

"I think our Church will be represent by the Primate," he pointed out.