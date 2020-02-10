Over 20,000 people monitored in Russia on suspicion of coronavirus

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Over 20,000 people, including over 6,000 Chinese citizens, are under medical supervision on suspicion of having come in contact with coronavirus-infected individuals, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova told reporters on Monday.
"Currently, over 20,000 people are under medical supervision, including over 6,000 Chinese citizens. In total, 769 people have been taken to hospital for further tests since December 31, 2019. Out of this number, 97 people were diagnosed with influenza, while 121 had respiratory diseases of a non-influenza type," she said.
Popova noted that the current epidemiological situation in Russia remains stable.
On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.
Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 40,200 in China with 909 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, about 3,300 people are said to have recovered from it.