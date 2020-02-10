Over 20,000 people monitored in Russia on suspicion of coronavirus

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Over 20,000 people, including over 6,000 Chinese citizens, are under medical supervision on suspicion of having come in contact with coronavirus-infected individuals, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova told reporters on Monday.

"Currently, over 20,000 people are under medical supervision, including over 6,000 Chinese citizens. In total, 769 people have been taken to hospital for further tests since December 31, 2019. Out of this number, 97 people were diagnosed with influenza, while 121 had respiratory diseases of a non-influenza type," she said.