Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The 2019-nCoV coronavirus may be contagious at a two-meter distance, says National Health Commission expert Li Xingwang of Beijing Ditan Hospital.

"Everyone must wear protective masks and reduce the number of close contacts to as low as possible. By ‘close,’ we currently mean a distance of one to two meters - the infection may happen at this distance," says Chinese media quotes the expert as saying.

The expert also noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes.