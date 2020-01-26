Russian archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin dies at 51

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin has died on Sunday by the Church of Theodore the Studite at the Nikitsky Gate, the church told TASS.

"Unfortunately, it is true, he died right in front of the church," the press service of the Church of Theodore the Studite at the Nikitsky Gate where he served as the rector informed TASS.

Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for Public Relations Vladimir Legoida also confirmed the news. "Yes, it is true," he said.

Archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin used to serve as the chair of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for Public Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church in 2009-2015. He was born on March 31, 1968 in Moscow to the family of Soviet scientist, professor Anatoly Chaplin. In 1990, he graduated from the Moscow Theological Seminary and later from the Moscow Theological Academy in 1994.

On April 21, 1991, he was ordained as deacon. On January 7, 1992, he was elevated to priesthood. In 1999, Vsevolod Chaplin was ordained to archpriest.