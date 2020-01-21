TASS, ANSA sign cooperation agreement

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian news agency TASS and Italian news agency ANSA have signed a cooperation agreement in Moscow.

On January 20, ANSA CEO Stefano De Alessandri visited Moscow. He paid a visit to TASS, acquainting himself with the work of the press center and the newsroom. He met with TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov and TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, after which they signed the cooperation agreement.

"I am very pleased with the agreement with ANSA. We have always maintained friendly relations with this agency. The relations between our people are very important, and I hope that our cooperation will continue to develop," Mikhailov said on signing the document.

With 22 correspondent offices in Italy and a presence in over 70 states, ANSA is the largest Italian news agency. It was founded in 1945.